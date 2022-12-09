Tamil Nadu: Stuck in limbo, 350 omni buses await state govt’s nod to resume services

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: For the past 13 months, 350 omni buses have simply been collecting dust because the government hasn’t permitted their operations since the second wave of the pandemic. In fact, these buses weren’t even permitted to stop operating when the lockdown was relaxed in September 2021, the transport department has said. Hence, the bus operators are to pay road tax for the September 2021-March 2022 period, when they didn’t offer services.

However, the Omni Bus Owners Association claimed that they expressed consent to the transport department to resume services as early as in November 2021. Though lockdown restrictions were relaxed in September last year, commuters were reluctant to use public transport, and by October-November, restrictions were imposed again.

“If we were allowed to operate buses, the government would have earned Rs 21 crore in road tax for the 350 omni buses since November last year,” said A Anbalagan, president, All Omni Bus Owners and Operators Association.

States such as Kerala and Karnataka, and Puducherry have already granted ‘nil assessment’ for omni buses to resume services, added Anbalagan. The road tax for omni buses is Rs 4,000 per sleeper berth and Rs 3,000 per seat for 90 days. The total road tax for 350 buses for 90 days is Rs 4.2 crore.

On Thursday, a group of omni bus owners submitted a petition to the Chief Minister’s Cell seeking his intervention to resolve the crisis. Omni buses used to carry 1.25 lakh commuters a day until March 2020. The number of omni buses fell from 4,000 to 1,400 between April 2020 and October this year. Since the buses weren’t being operated for over 13 months, their parts are becoming unfit for use, the association pointed out. A senior official from the transport department said, “A proposal sent by the transport commissioner is being actively considered by the government. The matter is being looked into.”

