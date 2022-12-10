565 medicos from TN government schools to get laptops

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The state government will soon provide laptops with pre-installed subjects free to 565 government school students who have secured admission in medical colleges under the 7.5% quota,” Health Minister Ma Subramanian said on Friday. He said this while addressing media persons after presiding over the white coat ceremony for first year students at the Coimbatore Medical College. “About 15% of the total number of seats in medical colleges in Tamil Nadu will be filled by the Union government under the All India quota. This year, 58 students from Tamil Nadu have joined under the All India quota seats including 28 in Chennai Medical College, 8 in Coimbatore Medical College, 14 in Madurai, and one each in Trichy, Salem and Villupuram government medical colleges,” he said. He said 10,825 students are enrolled in medical courses every year. “Even states with twice the population of Tamil Nadu do not have this much student enrollment in medical colleges,” he said. Speaking about the Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam scheme, the minister said 98,84,395 people have benefitted so far. The CM will hand over the benefits to the 1 croreth beneficiary soon, he informed. On recruitment of doctors, Subramaniam said steps are being taken to fill 4,308 posts in various categories through the Medical Service Recruitment Board (MRB).