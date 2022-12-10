AIADMK functionaries stage protest against DMK government

By Express News Service

TENKASI/TIRUNELVELI: AIADMK functionaries from 18 town panchayats from Tirunelveli and Tenkasi districts staged a protest on Friday against the DMK government, condemning the hike in property tax, power tariff and milk price.



Addressing his party cadres in Valliyur, former AIADMK MLA Inbadurai said the people of Tamil Nadu were suffering due to the exorbitant prices imposed on various commodities by the state government. "The MK Stalin-led government is acting against the interests of people below the poverty line who are now ready to vote against the DMK government that came to power just one-and-a-half years ago. Today, the government works for the welfare of private companies and stone quarry owners," he said.



Former minister and Kovilpatti MLA Kadambur C Raju led the agitation at Kadambur town panchayat. The DMK-led government has increased the power tariff and property tax repeatedly over the past 18 months, he condemned. At Ettayapuram, where the agitation was headed by former MLA Chinnappan, the cadre lit lanterns as a mark of protest. Former district secretary R Henry led the agitation at Nazareth town panchayat.



Kadayanallur MLA Krishnamurali led the AIADMK cadres in the protest staged in Ayikudi. Condemning the price hike, he said the people of Tamil Nadu will give a befitting reply to the DMK government in the upcoming parliamentary election. In Alangulam, former MLA Selva Mohandass Pandian presided over the protest. Apart from these two districts, the AIADMK functionaries also staged a protest in Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram and Madurai districts.

