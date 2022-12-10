Annur industrial park: Farmers boycott meet

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Representatives of farmers’ struggle committee boycotted the peace committee meeting convened by the district administration on Thursday evening, to discuss their opposition to setting up an industrial park in Annur.

The farmers said the meeting would not have served any purpose as the government had already issued administrative sanction to acquire land for the project. Farmers’ representatives from various associations were invited to participate in the meeting that was to be presided over by Collector GS Sameeran on the State’s decision to acquire 3,731 acres of land in Kuppanur, Akkaraisengapalli, Vadakkalur, Pogalur in Annur taluk and Iluppanatham and Pallepalayam in Mettupalayam taluk to establish the industrial park.

T Venugopal, state president of Tamizhaga Vivasayigal Sangam, said, “The collector had assured us to take this issue to the government’s knowledge. However, before meeting farmers, administrative sanction was issued to acquire land. We feel talks won’t yield any result, so, we did not participate.” Kumara Ravi Kumar, coordinator of struggle committee against the industrial park, said,

“Officials from the district administration have plans to end our protest rather than hearing our grievance. To intensify our protest, we will open protest venues in 17 villages in the six panchayats by Tuesday.” Repeated attempts to contact the district collector went in vain.

