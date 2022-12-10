Home States Tamil Nadu

Chaos and confusion make landfall ahead of Mandous

28 flights to Chennai cancelled; a few ATR flights diverted to Bengaluru

Sea water entered into the compound of a house at Srinivasapuram in Chennai on Friday | R Satish Babu

CHENNAI:  More than 25 domestic flights and three international flights to Chennai were cancelled ahead of cyclone Mandous making its landfall on Friday. International flights from Colombo, Abu Dhabi and Roland Garros in French Reunion were cancelled and ATR aircraft including those operating from Tuticorin, Cuddapah, Mysuru, Bengaluru, Madurai, Vijayawada, Mangaluru, Calicut, Hubli, Kannur and Trichirappali were grounded.

Chennai Airport Director Dr Sharad Kumar said a few ATR flights have been diverted to Bengaluru.
Chennai airport team is also in close coordination with Tamil Nadu government and National Disaster Response Force has positioned their team on close proximity to the airport to meet any eventuality.
Measures have been taken to protect the New Integrated Terminal Building and other buildings from water ingression. 

All the drain openings and operational drains have also been checked for any blockages to ensure smooth passage of flood water. A stakeholders meeting was convened by AAI at Aerodrome operations Coordination Committee (AOCC) at 6pm on Friday to assess the current situation and preparedness to ensure smooth operations during adverse weather conditions.

Airlines were informed to update passengers about any delays or cancellations well in advance. The Airport Authority of India has ensured availability of Radar and Nav aid services. To avert the eventuality of inundation of sensitive equipment, the drains on airside and water flow level of Adyar river are being monitored continuously on hourly basis. At present, water level is approximately four metres below maximum flow level.

