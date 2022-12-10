Chennai man slashes girl’s neck after she turns him down

Gautham Selvarajan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Avadi city police on Thursday arrested a 24-year-old man for attempt to murder and under Pocso Act for allegedly attacking a minor girl with a broken liquor bottle for rejecting his “love”. The victim suffered minor injuries to her neck and she is out of danger, police said.

The incident took place around 9 am on Thursday in full public view at Pattaravakkam railway station outside the city. According to police, the accused, Ayyappan of Villupuram district, worked and stayed in an eatery on the outskirts of the city. Ayyapan and the 16-year-old girl got acquainted through social media a few months ago.

Ayyappan used to talk to her on mobile phone and last month he proposed his love to her. The girl rejected his proposal and stopped talking to him, police said. Under the pretext of consoling her, Ayyapapan convinced the girl to meet him at the railway station on Thursday morning. During the meeting, Ayyappan again forced the girl to accept his “love”, but the girl refused.

Cut shallow, minor out of danger: Police

In a fit of rage, Ayyappan took a liquor bottle that was lying nearby, broke it and allegedly slashed her throat. Some passersby caught hold of him and handed him over to police. The girl was rushed to a private hospital.

A senior Avadi police officer said, “Since the cut was not deep, the girl’s life is not in danger.”

The girl’s parents lodged a complaint, based on which a case was filed against Ayyappan under various sections, including 354 (d) (stalking), 307 (attempt to murder), 506 (2) (criminal intimidation) and section 10 of the Prevention of Children From Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Ayyappan was remanded in judicial custody on Thursday. This is the fourth instance of attacks against women over the past three months. The last case saw a 25-year-old stalker brutally attack a woman near Kilpauk with a beer bottle in full public view after she rejected his overtures. The woman suffered severe injuries to her face and cheek and underwent 25 sutures to stop the bleeding.

