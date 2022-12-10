Home States Tamil Nadu

Footballer Priya death: 5 doctors, 1 nurse issued notice on department action

The doctors who were suspended in the case were also given fresh transfer orders. Priya died on November 15 following post operative complications after a surgery to repair her ligament tear.

Published: 10th December 2022

Relatives mourn the death of R Priya, a 17-year-old footballer who lost her life due to medical negligence, in Chennai on Tuesday | R Satish Babu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The Directorate of Medical Education has issued notices related to departmental action to five doctors, including two already suspended, and a nurse in connection with the death of 17-year-old footballer R Priya. 

The inquiry committee had earlier found fault with the operating surgeon, the theatre anaesthetist, the duty medical officer, orthopaedic surgeon, and the post-operative ward staff.

“Other than the five people, one more anaesthetist’s name was also added later following the recommendation of the expert committee. Two doctors who were suspended earlier were also issued fresh transfer orders. They cannot join the duty as the departmental action is pending. They can join the duty once the suspension is revoked,”said an official source.

One doctor was transferred to Thoothukudi government hospital and the other to Virudhunagar government hospital. The Government Peripheral Hospital, Periyar Nagar received the notices on Friday. 
The notices were served based on recommendation of the expert committee constituted on November 10 to inquire medical negligence in the treatment given to Priya by the health department.

