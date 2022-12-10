HC directs revenue department to pass G.O for installing Thiruvalluvar statue in Dindigul

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court directed the additional chief secretary/revenue administration commissioner, revenue administration and disaster management department to take steps for issuance of G.O. for installing the Thiruvalluvar statue in Dindigul.

Justices R Mahadevan and J Sathya Narayana Prasad were hearing a petition filed by secretary of Thiruvalluvar Ilakkia Peravai, R Ganesan who urged the court to direct the district collector to pass necessary orders to reinstall the statue in Loorthu Matriculation School campus in Dindigul. The court ordered the Commissioner of Dindigul Corporation and Superintendent of Police, Dindigul to take adequate steps for safeguarding and securing the completion of installation.



Judges disposed of the petition, stating that given the factual matrix obtaining in this case that permission has been granted by St. Loorthu Annai Girls Higher Secondary School for installation of the Thiruvalluvar statue by the petitioner in their private patta land, there is no objection from the superintendent of police/district revenue officer/divisional engineer, highways department and commissioner of corporation, of Dindigul, and that the district collector had also made his recommendation. The authorities were asked to take steps for issuance of G.O. within a period of four weeks from the date of receipt of a copy of this order.

