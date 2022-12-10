Home States Tamil Nadu

Kovai Race Course beautification enters final phase, to be opened for public in January

The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation has been carrying out works at the cost of Rs 40 crore.

Published: 10th December 2022 04:45 AM

By Aravind Raj
Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  Smart City Project works at Race Course are set to be completed by this month and facilities like the Media Tree, water fountain roundabout, restrooms, etc., will be inaugurated for the public during the Pongal festival in January.

The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has been carrying out works at the cost of Rs 40 crore. A CCMC official told TNIE, “We are laying roads at vital junctions on the Race Course Road. The main road is 10-metre-wide and will have a two-metre bicycle track.”

Among the attractions is a 10-metre-tall ‘Media Tree’ near the Thomas Park roundabout. It has a 360-degree Curved LED panel split display screen at the top to display contents for people approaching the junction from three directions.

Apart from that, the civic body has planned to install 30 LED advertisement display boards including 12 inside the walking pathway and 18 outside, added the sources. CCMC Commissioner M Prathap said,”We have already started receiving inquiries from several private firms to display their ads and other content on the ‘Media Tree’.  “Once completed, we shall fix the rates and use the revenue to maintain the amenities,” he added.

