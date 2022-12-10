Man loses lakhs in online gambling, ends life

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A 22-year-old youth died by suicide on Wednesday night allegedly after he lost several lakhs of rupees in online gambling.

District (Rural) police said S Salman (22) of S Mettupalayam near Kovilpalayam, a Class 10 pass out, was working at an agro firm in Kinathukadavu. On Wednesday night, he died by suicide in his home. Kinathukadavu police sent the body to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) for post mortem.

Inspector PR Senthilkumar said they found a note in Salman’s room, where he mentioned that he had lost lakhs of rupees in business as well as in online gambling. Salman and his friends ran a travel agency a year ago and owned two cars. Since he was addicted to online gambling, he sold the cars and also borrowed money to play. He had incurred debt around `10 lakh, the inspector added.

(To overcome suicidal thoughts, contact the health department’s helpline 104 or Vidiyal helpline run by Coimbatore police 0422-2300999.)



