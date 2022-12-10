Home States Tamil Nadu

Plea seeks restriction on garbage trucks in Chennai

Published: 10th December 2022 05:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2022 05:20 AM   |  A+A-

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  A petition seeking directions to Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) to restrict the operation of garbage trucks during peak hours in the city was filed at the Madras High Court. 

Advocate V Anand in his petition said forebearing the GCC from operating garbage trucks in peak hours, from 7 am to 10 pm and 4 pm to 7 pm, would help road users as such trucks would not cause disturbance to the public, especially school children and office-goers.  

“In some places, the trucks halt on the road for collecting waste are creating traffic jam. The garbage in the trucks are not covered with nets, and at times, the waste fall off the vehicles.  The stench emanating from the vehicles is also causing trouble,” the petitioner said.

