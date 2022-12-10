Home States Tamil Nadu

Police correcting 48 accident black spots across Coimbatore

District road safety committee meeting held on Thursday that along with the stakeholder departments, they are working to fix the issues at the accident black spots.

Accident, Road accident

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  Police have identified 48 accident black spots across the city. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) N Mathivanan said  in the District road safety committee meeting held on Thursday that along with the stakeholder departments, they are working to fix the issues at the accident black spots to make them as commuter friendly over the past six months.

“Earlier a place can be classified as an accident black spot only if there were more than two causalities. But now, even if there is a single death, we classify it as an accident black spot,” he said.

Mathivanan said even if non-fatal accidents take place in an area, police conduct a detailed study to avoid further accidents there.“If any accident happens in the city, police should immediately visit the spot and study the reasons behind the accident. If there is any need for any design modifications, temporary measures should be taken and the concerned department will be notified to find a permanent solution.

Police officers of all stations are instructed not to leave any single accident without a study,” he added.
The police officers said they are working to modify the speed bumps by adopting the norms of the Indian Road Congress (IRC). 

A police officer said, “As per the committee’s decision, we are working to prepare a list of places where speed bumps are installed. We will start a study to find whether they were constructed by following the IRC norms and after the study, we will refer it to the stakeholder departments, which include Coimbatore corporation and the Highways department, for taking steps to rectify the errors.”

