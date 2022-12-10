Home States Tamil Nadu

Police to install CCTV cams at 102 crime-sensitive areas in rural Coimbatore

In the first phase, 60 CCTV cameras have been installed in and around Mettupalayam town which is one of the places categorized as a communally and crime-sensitive area.

Published: 10th December 2022

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  District (Rural) police limit have identified 102 areas including residential and commercial places as communally and crime-sensitive and would soon bring them under their lens by strengthening CCTV surveillance.

In the first phase, 60 CCTV cameras have been installed in and around Mettupalayam town which is one of the places categorized as a communally and crime-sensitive area. Superintendent of Police V Badri Narayanan inaugurated the surveillance system at Mettupalayam police station on Friday.

“On a priority based, we have started strengthening the camera surveillance in Mettupalayam. Apart from the cameras fixed at private establishments, since June this year we fixed 50 normal CCTV cameras and 10 ANPR (Automatic Number Plate Recognition) cameras in Mettupalayam town, which cover the Coimbatore and Ooty road, where crime, traffic and communal issues mostly take place. Now, we brought uncovered places such as Sirumugai road under the surveillance blanket with the help of the CSR (corporate social responsibility) fund,” said Badrinarayanan.

In the aftermath of car blast on October 23, police began identifying sensitive areas and are installing CCTV cameras.   Station house officers of 35 police stations in six sub-divisions - Pollachi, Periyanaickenpalayam, Perur, Karumathampatti, Valparai and Mettupalayam- are instructed to install CCTV cameras at uncovered places.

“CCTV cameras are playing a vital role in crime prevention and detection. So, around 5000 CCTV cameras, including private installations, are available in those suburban areas. Additionally, we planned to install 400 cameras within January 2023 and we hope that it will help us to strengthen better policing,” Badrinarayanan added.

