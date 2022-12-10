Rs 1,000 crore TN green fund to mitigate climate impact   

Vaitheeswaran B By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Amid heavy rain and stormy weather, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday announced a raft of measures, including setting up of Rs 1,000 crore Green Fund, to finance projects to mitigate climate change impact.

Speaking at Tamil Nadu Climate Summit 2022 held in Chennai, the CM said the fund will invest in circular economy, renewable energy, and other projects aimed at mitigating climate change impact.

Stalin also announced setting up of 25 model green schools and 10 smart climate villages and two green monuments across the state.

“Tamil Nadu government will announce new schemes for entrepreneurs working in areas such as climate change, renewable energy, and sustainable development. Tamil Nadu will not only guide the country in social justice but also in climate justice. While focusing on industrial development we will also focus on protecting the environment,” the CM said.

Speaking on the Tamil Nadu Green Fund initiative, finance secretary Muruganandham told TNIE that the idea is to offer low-cost funds for climate change mitigation projects. “The state has already committed Rs 100 crore for the fund.

We’re going to register the fund with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) as it is an alternative investment option and the process will be complete in two to three months. Through this, we could get funds from global markets where there is appetite for these initiatives,” he said. The state can tap into global green-labeled fund market as many of those investors have obligations to invest in green projects.

‘Single-window clearance for green projects’

Since they expect relatively lower returns, it will help us in providing funds to these projects at a concession, he said. The fund is expected to be 5% to 7% cheaper than traditional ways of raising funds. “The state government will also establish an alternative investment fund called emerging sector seed fund worth around Rs 500 crore to provide equity support to startups involved in climate change initiatives. It will be implemented through the Tamil Nadu Infrastructure Corporation.

The state will also explore options for financing climate projects including carbon credit rating and issuing green bonds. Speaking to TNIE on the sidelines of event, Supriya Sahu, additional chief secretary for environment, climate change, and forest, said model villages will be set up under climate smart village pilot project to demonstrate to rest of TN that it is possible to be self-sufficient.

CM MK Stalin also said single-window clearance will be given by the Tamil Nadu Guidance Department for the implementation of green projects and a green corridor will be established for increasing renewable energy generation and transmission.

‘Will achieve net-zero emission before 2070’

CM also said single-window clearance will be offered for implementing green projects and a green corridor will be established for increasing renewable energy generation.

