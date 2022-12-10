Rs 800 crore sanctioned to build classrooms across TN

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The rural development and panchayati raj department has provided administrative sanction to the construction of 5,653 classrooms at 1,649 schools in panchayat union primary and middle schools. In the first phase, a sum of Rs 240 crore has been distributed for the work.

This includes 985 classrooms at Rs 138 crore in 415 schools that don’t have a single classroom (after demolition of dilapidated buildings); 1,155 classrooms at Rs 162 crore in 558 schools that would be left without any classroom after demolition of dilapidated buildings; 638 classrooms at Rs 89.5 crore in 67 schools that require over eight classrooms due to increased enrolment; and 2,875 classrooms at Rs 402.5 crore in 609 schools that require 2-7 additional classrooms.

This apart, a sum of Rs 8 crore will be used for designing child-friendly buildings and quality assurance. While 30% of the funds Rs 240 crore—has been sanctioned to start the work, the remaining portion will be released next year, depending on the progress of the work and requirements, said a government order from the department.

It also gives the commissioner of rural development and panchayati raj the power to alter the number of schools and classrooms to be built within the financial allocation once district collectors do prioritisation in consultation with the school education department.

The commissioner will subsequently disburse the amount to the districts. At present, many schools that don’t have a single classroom are functioning in other buildings. So, the department was planning to complete construction of the classrooms before the next academic year commences, said senior officers of the rural development department.

