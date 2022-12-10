Three held for sexually assaulting 2 women, minor in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two women and a minor girl were sexually assaulted at their house in OMR by a three-member gang. The 13-year-old minor is the daughter of one of the survivors.

The incident took place on December 3, but a formal complaint was lodged only after two-three days because the survivors feared for their lives. Based on the complaint, an all women police team tracked down Rishi, an accused and nabbed his accomplices – Suresh (24) alias ‘Kottai Sappi’ Suresh, and Ashok (23) on Thursday. Suresh fractured a leg after he fell from terrace while being chased by the police.

Police said Suresh was a habitual sex offender and has attempted to murder, assault, extortion, sexual abuse and kidnapping cases pending against him. Detained under Goondas Act last year, Suresh came out of jail last month.

Police said after he came out of jail, Suresh was informed by the two men that police learnt about their movement in the locality and arrested them based on information furnished by the two women.

On December 3, the three barged into their house and warned the women against informing the police about the gang’s movements. As the women tried to raise an alarm, the culprits damaged a few household items and sexually assaulted the two women and the minor girl. They, however, managed to escape before neighbours could rush to the rescue of the women, police said. Further probe is on.

