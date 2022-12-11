Home States Tamil Nadu

Call centres to help Dharmapuri farmers to update e-KYC for govt scheme

Recently the Central government has requested farmers to register their e-KYC with their PM - Kisan to receive the next instalment of funds.

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI:  The Agriculture Department launched a special e - KYC call centre at their headquarters in Dharmapuri on Friday to ensure farmers have linked their KYC details with the Pradhan Mantri, Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana.

The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Yojana (PM -Kisan) is one of the key schemes proposed by the Union government. Under this scheme, landowning farmers would be provided with a total of Rs 6,000 per annum as assistance. A total of 1,21,716 farmers in the district benefit from this scheme. However, recently the Central government has requested farmers to register their e-KYC with their PM - Kisan to receive the next instalment of funds.

So, to ensure that farmers do not lose out on the funds, the Dharmapuri Agriculture department has set up an e-KYC call centre, said sources.  Explaining the nature of the e-KYC call centre, Deputy Director of Agriculture, Gunasekaran said, “The main aim of this call centre is to ensure that farmers can register their KYC without any hassle. The staff in the Agriculture department can monitor the PM - Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana beneficiaries through our online portal. We are contacting farmers directly and ensuring they get registered. Farmers can  share their Aadhar details over phone with our staff and we will link it on their behalf.”

For farmers who are willing to make the registration themselves, they can do their own Aadhaar link from the PM-Kisan portal through OTP from their mobile number. Others can do e-KYC through the nearest CSC centre for a minimum fee. Farmers can also approach the nearest post office for registration, he added.

Joint Director of Agriculture K Vijaya said, “So far, 78% of the farmers in the district have completed their e-KYC and these farmers would receive the next instalment. However, there are still 35,054 farmers who are yet to register and it must be done by December 15.  We urge the farmers to contact the agriculture department officials in the Block level office and ensure that their e-KYC is completed.” He added that since the e-KYC call centre began on Friday, over 1,000 farmers have completed their registration through the call centre.

