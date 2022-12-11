Home States Tamil Nadu

Cyber crimes are ‘trending now’ in Tamil Nadu, says DGP

The DGP said that the state reported 1,368 murders this year till October, which is 15% less than the murders reported in the same duration last year.

Published: 11th December 2022

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  Tamil Nadu Director General of Police (DGP) C Sylendra Babu said in Coimbatore that cyber crime is ‘trending now’ and over 45,000 cyber crime cases were reported in the state in November alone.

Talking to reporters after taking part in various events in the Coimbatore City Police Commissionerate, he said that the police is constantly trying to make people aware about the various types of cyber crimes and online scams.

The DGP said that the state reported 1,368 murders this year till October, which is 15% less than the murders reported in the same duration last year. Talking about CCTV surveillance in the state, he said that the number of CCTV cameras has increased across the state and efforts to bring major cities under the surveillance are underway.

“We are keeping an eye on criminals who came from other states and we have strengthened surveillance at six state border check posts in Tenkasi, Pollachi and Kanyakumari, to prevent the dumping of bio-medical waste brought from Kerala. Installation of modern cameras at toll plazas to monitor vehicle movement is also being carried out,” the DGP added.

He further said the process of setting up three new police stations at Karumbukadai, Sundarapuram and Kavundampalayam in Coimbatore is underway.  And after inaugurating the new building of the Coimbatore city cyber crime police station, he took part in a meeting with representatives of various Jamaats and Muslim students at Podanur on Saturday night. Coimbatore City Police Commissioner V Balakrishnan, Inspector General of police (West Zone) R Sudhakar, were among the officials who participated in the event.

