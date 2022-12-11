Five die, two declared brain-dead in rain-related incidents in Chennai, suburbs

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Five persons died and two were declared brain-dead in Chennai and suburbs on Friday night and Saturday early morning in rain-related incidents. Four were electrocuted at Madipakkam and Sriperumbudur, one died after a shard from a broken windowpane pierced his stomach at Thoraipakkam and two were declared brain-dead in a wall-collapse at Saidapet.

Madipakkam

A 42-year-old woman and her 25-year-old nephew were electrocuted on 7th Main Road at Ram Nagar when the woman stepped on a live wire protruding from the ground on Friday night. Police said the duo, staying in a thatched house, took shelter in a car shed nearby, fearing their house would collapse. “Around 9pm, the duo reached the car shed but realised they had forgotten to bring their mats and valuables.

On their way back to the house, Lakshmi stepped on a live wire protruding from an underground junction box a few metres from their house. Rajendran who tried to save her was also electrocuted,” said a senior police officer. There was no power in the locality when the duo went to the car shed, but it had come back when they were returning to the house, police said. The bodies were sent to government Chromepet hospital for autopsy.

Sriperumbudur

Two migrant labourers, returning home after work, were electrocuted on Saturday early morning after they came into contact with an overheard live wire. Sudhan Kumar, 25, and Niranjan Kumar, 23, were cousins and natives of Bihar, police said. The duo stayed at Pillaipakkam and worked at private company nearby. An old tree on the premises of a private school had fallen on an electric post and the snapped wire was hanging low. “The two failed to notice the wire and came into contact with it,” police said. The bodies were sent to a nearby government hospital for autopsy.

Thoraipakkam

IT employee on night duty on Friday died after a shard from a broken window pane in his office at Thoraipakkam pierced his stomach. Around 10.30pm, Vijayakumar noticed a long glass window panel swinging in the strong wind. When he was trying to close the window, the glass broke and a shard pierced his stomach. He died as no one was around to help him, police said.

Saidapet

A woman and her three-and-a-half-year-old daughter were declared brain-dead after the wall of nearby house fell on the roof of their house on Friday night. Police said K Lakshmi, 35, stayed with husband Kesava Vel, 40, and daughter K Kirthiga at Nerupumedu. “Around midnight, the newly constructed balcony wall of a nearby house collapsed in the wind and fell on the asbestos-sheet-roof of the house,” said police. The family was rushed to Kilpauk medical college hospital. Lakshmi and Kirthiga were declared brain-dead. Kesava Vel is undergoing treatment.

