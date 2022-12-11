Irrigation woes: Ramnad farmers fear yield loss  

MS Thanaraj By

Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM: Deficit monsoon coupled with irrigation issues has handed the farmers who cultivated Samba paddy crop in parts of the district a raw deal. Faced with the threat of yield loss, they have urged the departments concerned to initiate steps to bring Vaigai water to the district through branch canals.

Ramanathapuram is second only to the delta region in the state in terms of paddy cultivation areas. Nearly 1.3 lakh hectares (over 3 lakh acres) in the district are used for single-season paddy cultivation. While a portion of the area under cultivation depends on water from Vaigai river, remaining areas bank on rains for irrigation needs.

According to the meteorology department, the cumulative rainfall (October 1 to date) in the district is 366.5mm, which is 19% less than the normal rainfall. In December alone, the district witnessed 45.2 mm rainfall.

Senior officials from the department said though the district witnessed sporadic rains during the early days of monsoon in November (first two weeks), it hardly got any rain in the remaining days in November and December. Mudukulathur area received the least rainfall (43.6 mm) in November. Kamudhi, RS Mangalam and Thiruvadanai received 100+ mm rainfall throughout November.

Speaking to TNIE, Joint Director of Agriculture, Saraswathi, said, "As the district witnessed less rain than expected, water availability in irrigation tanks in some areas has depleted drastically, leaving nearly 58,000 hectares of paddy crops under threat of wilting. But the rain in December has saved the crops in the district. Though the crops can be saved with the help of available water, the irrigation problems might affect the yield in some areas. Block-level officers are closely monitoring the crops in the district."

Speaking to TNIE, M Gavasker, a farmer and functionary of local farmers association in Thiruvadanai said, "With monsoon failing to solve our irrigation needs, we are left at the mercy of fast-depleting rainwater stored in the tanks in Thiruvadanai and RS Mangalam. In order to save the crops that are at maturing stage, we, farmers, have agreed to share the available water in the tank.

We are spending Rs 300 per hour for diesel to pump water from the tank to irrigate our fields on a daily basis. We had hoped cyclone Mandous would bring good rain, but there was no rain. We hope the remaining monsoon days may provide adequate rain."

He added apart from the central part of the district, where Vaigai river is flowing through, the crops in remaining areas are at the risk of withering due to lack of irrigation. "Properly managing the Vaigai water release through branch canals from Ezluvankottai tank which is irrigated by Vaigai river would enable tanks in parts of Ramanathapuram to get water," he added

Further speaking, Bakkianathan, President of Vaigai Irrigation Farmers Association said the district administration should take action towards providing the vaigai water to all the tanks in the district through branch canals. Irrigation woes prevail in areas including Kamudhi, Mudukulathur and Kadaladi areas in the district as well.

RAMANATHAPURAM: Deficit monsoon coupled with irrigation issues has handed the farmers who cultivated Samba paddy crop in parts of the district a raw deal. Faced with the threat of yield loss, they have urged the departments concerned to initiate steps to bring Vaigai water to the district through branch canals. Ramanathapuram is second only to the delta region in the state in terms of paddy cultivation areas. Nearly 1.3 lakh hectares (over 3 lakh acres) in the district are used for single-season paddy cultivation. While a portion of the area under cultivation depends on water from Vaigai river, remaining areas bank on rains for irrigation needs. According to the meteorology department, the cumulative rainfall (October 1 to date) in the district is 366.5mm, which is 19% less than the normal rainfall. In December alone, the district witnessed 45.2 mm rainfall. Senior officials from the department said though the district witnessed sporadic rains during the early days of monsoon in November (first two weeks), it hardly got any rain in the remaining days in November and December. Mudukulathur area received the least rainfall (43.6 mm) in November. Kamudhi, RS Mangalam and Thiruvadanai received 100+ mm rainfall throughout November. Speaking to TNIE, Joint Director of Agriculture, Saraswathi, said, "As the district witnessed less rain than expected, water availability in irrigation tanks in some areas has depleted drastically, leaving nearly 58,000 hectares of paddy crops under threat of wilting. But the rain in December has saved the crops in the district. Though the crops can be saved with the help of available water, the irrigation problems might affect the yield in some areas. Block-level officers are closely monitoring the crops in the district." Speaking to TNIE, M Gavasker, a farmer and functionary of local farmers association in Thiruvadanai said, "With monsoon failing to solve our irrigation needs, we are left at the mercy of fast-depleting rainwater stored in the tanks in Thiruvadanai and RS Mangalam. In order to save the crops that are at maturing stage, we, farmers, have agreed to share the available water in the tank. We are spending Rs 300 per hour for diesel to pump water from the tank to irrigate our fields on a daily basis. We had hoped cyclone Mandous would bring good rain, but there was no rain. We hope the remaining monsoon days may provide adequate rain." He added apart from the central part of the district, where Vaigai river is flowing through, the crops in remaining areas are at the risk of withering due to lack of irrigation. "Properly managing the Vaigai water release through branch canals from Ezluvankottai tank which is irrigated by Vaigai river would enable tanks in parts of Ramanathapuram to get water," he added Further speaking, Bakkianathan, President of Vaigai Irrigation Farmers Association said the district administration should take action towards providing the vaigai water to all the tanks in the district through branch canals. Irrigation woes prevail in areas including Kamudhi, Mudukulathur and Kadaladi areas in the district as well.