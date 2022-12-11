Madras HC orders private firm to hand over licence key to TACTV

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: To resolve technical glitches in TN Arasu Cable TV Corporation (TACTV), the Madras High Court directed private firm Balaji Machine Works Limited, which provides technical support to TACTV, to hand over ‘licence key’ to TACTV.

“The respondent, along with their technical team/engineers, shall bring the access key to the place of TACTV and hand (it) over ... ,” Justice Krishnan Ramasamy said in an interim order passed on Friday on an application filed by TACTV.

If there is unavailability of technical team/pool engineers on the side of the respondent firm to operate from the venue of TACTV, the latter can depute its team of engineers to operate the access key from the place of Balaji Machine Works Limited.Saying that the arrangement will continue till filing of a counter affidavit by December 15, 2022, the judge adjourned the matter to the same date.

The disruption of TACTV services was caused allegedly after a dispute over contract issues. Appearing for TACTV, Additional Advocate General (AAG) J Ravindran submitted that the respondent company had interfered with the functioning of the CAS servers and also the licence key, thus stopping EMM and ECM signals on and off. However, pursuant to the interim injunctions granted last month, the services were restored.

CHENNAI: To resolve technical glitches in TN Arasu Cable TV Corporation (TACTV), the Madras High Court directed private firm Balaji Machine Works Limited, which provides technical support to TACTV, to hand over ‘licence key’ to TACTV. “The respondent, along with their technical team/engineers, shall bring the access key to the place of TACTV and hand (it) over ... ,” Justice Krishnan Ramasamy said in an interim order passed on Friday on an application filed by TACTV. If there is unavailability of technical team/pool engineers on the side of the respondent firm to operate from the venue of TACTV, the latter can depute its team of engineers to operate the access key from the place of Balaji Machine Works Limited.Saying that the arrangement will continue till filing of a counter affidavit by December 15, 2022, the judge adjourned the matter to the same date. The disruption of TACTV services was caused allegedly after a dispute over contract issues. Appearing for TACTV, Additional Advocate General (AAG) J Ravindran submitted that the respondent company had interfered with the functioning of the CAS servers and also the licence key, thus stopping EMM and ECM signals on and off. However, pursuant to the interim injunctions granted last month, the services were restored.