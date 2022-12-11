Pillachavady bait curve work to commence soon, says Ponmudy 

Bagalavan Perier B By

Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy on Saturday announced that work for the bait curve (a groyne or a wall to prevent repetitive motion of the waves) at a cost of Rs 14.5 crore will commence soon at Pillaichavady village. This comes a day after 15 houses collapsed in the wake of incessant wind and choppy waves due to cyclone Mandous, and enduring sea erosion.



The minister inspected Pillaichavady village and distributed relief materials to residents at the Cyclone Safety Centre. Assistance will be arranged for the affected people of the hamlet, he added.



Speaking to media after this, he said, "Villupuram district registered 38 millimeters of rainfall, but escaped major damages. Residents of 19 fishing hamlets were safely shifted to 18 shelters. Totally, 2,850 are sheltered at the centres." Officials are inquiring whether crops were damaged in the district, he added.



According to Ponmudy, "Officials repaired electric lines affected by the wind, electricity has been restored in 90% of the localities. Other areas will get power supply by evening." Chief Minister MK Stalin held talks with district collectors of the cyclone-affected areas and gave instructions regarding precautionary measures. "Based on those measures, arrangements were made by the Villupuram district administration." said the minister.



Later, Ponmudy inspected officials clearing away 15 trees that had been uprooted after the cyclone made its landfall on East Coast Road at Keezhputhupattu near Marakanam on Saturday. He inspected the construction of new housing at the Sri Lankan Tamil Refugee Camp in the district.



It may be noted that the bait curve has been a long-standing demand by residents of Pillaichavady hamlet, In the inaugural ceremony of Illam Thedi Kalvi, the residents had urged the state government to set up the same. The CM also inspected the spot. During this visit, MLAs N Pugazhendhi, doctor R Lakshmanan, collector D Mohan, superintendent of police N Shreenatha, and officials were present.



Meanwhile, collector D Mohan said, "the works to install the bait curve works will start on Sunday."

