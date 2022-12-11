Several CMs functioning within Stalin’s family, says Annamalai

Home States Tamil Nadu

TIRUCHY:  There are several chief ministers functioning within CM MK Stalin’s family and control different departments in the state, said BJP leader K Annamalai. Addressing a gathering at the State conference of the BJP youth wing here, Annamalai said, “Youngsters are distracted by the phone and social media frenzy.

The BJP youth wing members must lead the life of a semi-yogi who can detach themselves from such influences. There are several members in the party rungs who feel they are not heard or have not been given a deserving position; my reply to them is that the BJP is watching everything and they would reach where they ought to be at the right time.”

Later, replying to a question on government’s efforts in combating cyclone Mandous, the BJP state president said, “This time we spotted visible steps and observed district-level officials were on the ground. However, special focus should be there for the disaster management department. 

