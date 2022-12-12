All children should read Bharathiyar: Telangana Governor Tamilisai

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said children and youngsters should read works of Bharathiyar. Addressing the gathering at an event organised by Dinamani in Thoothukudi, Tamilisai said the works of Bharathi were a topic of discussion even during the Kashi Tamil Sangam event at Varanasi recently.

“Though Bharathi lived only for a short time, he brought pride for Tamil through his works. The poet always dreamt big, especially about women, which is why he praised women as empresses. Women could gain confidence and face anything boldly upon reading Bharathiyar,” she said. Youngsters and children should also read about the freedom fighters and their sacrifice, she added.

The editor of Dinamani Vaidiyanathan said the books of Bharathi should occupy the book shelves of each house. “Bharathi memorial was built with the fund collected as donation from the public which is rare. A large number of books were written about Bharathi in Tamil, next only to Kamban and Thiruvalluvar,” he said. Receiving the Dinamani’s Mahakavi Bharathiyar Award from Tamilisai, the recipient AR Venkatachalapathy said he always wanted to bring out new information about the poet.

