Bharathiar University warns affiliated colleges over delay in uploading student data

COIMBATORE: Bharathiar University (BU) has warned affiliated colleges of action if they do not upload student details in the ‘Naan Mudhalvan’ scheme portal by Monday afternoon. According to the source, 37 private arts and science colleges are yet to upload details. Further, 14 out of the 37 colleges are yet to appoint in-charge faculty for this scheme, though the deadline expired a week ago.

“As per the scheme, the higher education department will offer skill development courses in the next semester. In view of this, the government directed college principals to upload student details by November 25. Again, the time was extended for one week. Of the 133 colleges affiliated with Bharathiar University, 37 are yet to upload the details,” sources said.

Particularly, 14 colleges did not appoint an in-charge person, called a Single Point of Contact, to do this work. As per higher education department sources, a review meeting regarding it was convened by the higher education department secretary on December 8. It came to know that more than 120 private arts and science colleges in the state have yet to upload details. As the skill development courses have to implement in the next semester which will begin on next month, the university officers are instructed to complete this work on December 12.

An officer from Bharathiar University said due to the semester examination, the colleges did not upload the students’ details. “After our recent direction, many colleges have been uploading student details in the portal in Sunday too. We expect all colleges will complete this work on Monday,” he said.

