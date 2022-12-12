Chased by robber, man enters Coimbatore central prison; arrested

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A Kerala native was arrested on Saturday for trying to enter the Coimbatore central prison campus. According to police, I Mohammed Anas (28) from Malappuram work as a teacher in a Madrasa in Kerala.

On Friday, around 10.30 pm, he allegedly tried to enter the prison premises from the gate between ESI hospital and the west gate of the prison on Dr Nanjappa road. A CRPF constable questioned him about his entry, but Anas allegedly continued to walk without responding, after which the constable reported the incident to authorities, who arrested him and handed him over to the police.

Then police released him on bail. Police said he did not intend to enter the prison. He had gone to a hotel near the Gandhipuram central bus stand for dinner, and while returning to the bus stand, somebody chased him, following which he went inside the prison campus fearing he was being chased by a robber. Probe is on.

