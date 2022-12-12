Home States Tamil Nadu

Hold your breath, TN kabaddi kids are on raid for stardom    

Erode industrialist Gunasekaran and local DMK union secretary M Sivabalan have now adopted the team to sponsor all their upcoming matches, Soundar said.

Published: 12th December 2022 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2022 04:00 AM   |  A+A-

The 13-member girls kabaddi team of Ayothiyapuripattinam Government High School with its trophies | express

By Thinakaran Rajamani
Express News Service

TENKASI:  In a real ‘Dangal’ unfolding in the parched hinterlands of Tenkasi district, 13 swashbuckling girls, all daughters of beedi workers, are kicking up a storm by trouncing their opponents in kabaddi court without losing their cant—winning admiration, approbation and awards on the way. 

The girls of the Ilampuyal (young storm) KLM team, who initially found it difficult even to afford shoes and jerseys of their own, have won more than 25 prizes with their exceptional show in matches held across Tamil Nadu over the past two-and-a-half years. Nine members of the students’ team of Ayothiyapuripattinam Government High School will now represent Tenkasi district in the under-14 category in state-level kabaddi meet. 

Speaking to TNIE, G Soundar, one of their kabaddi coaches, said the team of girls, all aged between 12 and 13, has earned such a reputation that a few sports enthusiasts from Erode travelled 360km to Kalathimadam village recently to study their kabaddi techniques and lifestyle.

Erode industrialist Gunasekaran and local DMK union secretary M Sivabalan have now adopted the team to sponsor all their upcoming matches, Soundar said. “During the pandemic in 2020, we started coaching these girls after convincing their parents who were worried about their girls rolling up their sleeves for a fight. We converted a vacant plot into a playground for their training,” he said.  

‘In several kabaddi matches, our girls won against opponents who were senior to them’

“We got sponsors for buying shoes and sports gear. Since all these girls were studying in different government schools, we found it difficult to take them to matches held in faraway locations. Hence, we admitted all of them to Ayothiyapuripattinam government school,” coach Soundar said. Another coach T Arjunan said, “Event organisers hold ‘open-to-all’ kabaddi matches in which mainly higher secondary school and college girls take part.

After seeing our girls, most organisers refuse to allow us to take part. We had to beg with organisers to get their nod. But in several matches, our girls had come up trumps against opponents who were senior to them in age and stronger than them,” he said. Soundar said after their stupendous run in matches held in government and aided schools at the zonal-level, the nine girls part of the district’s under-14 team and will represent Tenkasi district in the state-level match to be held in Tiruchy on February, 2023. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TN kabaddi kids kabaddi
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express illustrations)
Five killed, 49 injured in cooking gas cylinder blast in Rajasthan's Jodhpur
Trinamool Congress' nation spokesperson Saket Gokhale. (File Photo)
Saket Gokhale re-arrested after bail, TMC sends delegation to Gujarat
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. (File photo | PTI)
Maha BJP wants AAP to contest BMC polls to ‘eat’ into opponents’ vote banks 
BJP workers celebrating the party's decisive lead in Gujarat Assembly elections, in Gandhinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Seven factors behind BJP’s meteoric rise, AAP may replace weak Congress as opposition

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp