Lack of amenities at TN's Ariyalur PHC forcing us to defecate in open, buy potable water, say patients

While the PHC of over 10 years has three doctors and nurses, visitors complain of the health staff being irregular and also subjecting them to verbal abuse.

Published: 12th December 2022 02:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2022 02:14 AM   |  A+A-

The dilapidated toilets at the PHC in T Palur in Ariyalur district | expres

By P Thiruselvam
Express News Service

ARIYALUR:  A primary health centre (PHC) is the most basic unit of the public health system but the facility at T Palur in the district appears to be anything but that. Bereft of functional amenities like toilets, patients at the centre complain of being forced to defecate in the open and having to pay for something basic as potable water.

While the PHC of over 10 years has three doctors and nurses, visitors complain of the health staff being irregular and also subjecting them to verbal abuse. While patients and activists mention of having submitted several petitions with the office of the Deputy Director of Health Services and the Collectorate, they complain of no action having been taken on them. R Sekar, a resident, said,

"The toilet in the PHC has remained locked for over a year due to lack of water supply. This makes it difficult for patients. The doctors are irregular. Nurses and other staff also don’t treat properly. Sometimes they scold us. Patients are thus forced to visit the government hospital in Jayankondam for treatment." S Veerakumar, a local activist, said, "Patients suffer due to lack of availability of medicines.

They drink borewell water owing to a lack of availability of potable water. Further, as the compund wall of the PHC is damaged, miscreants enter the premises, consume alcohol and engage in illegal activities. People recently staged a protest touching on these issues and took them up with officials. The officials, however, continue to show negligence." When contacted, DDHS M Geetharani told TNIE,

"There is another functional toilet available inside the PHC but patients want the dilapidated units at the entrance to be repaired. I will check the issue.” Geetharani also advised the public to report illegal activities to the local police.

