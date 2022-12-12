Madras HC dismisses contempt petition against family court judge with Rs. 50,000 costs

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has dismissed a contempt of court petition filed against a lower court judge by imposing costs of Rs. 50,000 on the petitioner.

The contempt petition was filed by GP Bhaskar against the presiding judge of the First Additional Family Court, Chennai, for failing to comply with the order of the High Court on disposing of his divorce case within a timeline.

Finding the contempt petition was “not maintainable” and “barred by limitation”, Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan recently dismissed it by imposing costs of Rs. 50, 000, with the direction to credit the amount in the account of Chief Justice’s Relief Fund within a period of two weeks.

He remarked that the contempt petition is “nothing but clear abuse of the process of court.”

The petitioner had preferred the contempt petition after he had lost an appeal against an order of the Family Court on providing maintenance.

The judge criticised the Registry of the High Court for “without noticing the date of the order, (Registry) mechanically numbered the contempt petition”.

He noted that the presiding judge of the Family Court has been occupying the seat for four years after the order for disposal was passed.

The judge further pointed out that the contempt petition was filed on July 12, 2022 whereas the High Court directed the Family Court to dispose of the divorce petition on or before March 31, 2017.

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has dismissed a contempt of court petition filed against a lower court judge by imposing costs of Rs. 50,000 on the petitioner. The contempt petition was filed by GP Bhaskar against the presiding judge of the First Additional Family Court, Chennai, for failing to comply with the order of the High Court on disposing of his divorce case within a timeline. Finding the contempt petition was “not maintainable” and “barred by limitation”, Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan recently dismissed it by imposing costs of Rs. 50, 000, with the direction to credit the amount in the account of Chief Justice’s Relief Fund within a period of two weeks. He remarked that the contempt petition is “nothing but clear abuse of the process of court.” The petitioner had preferred the contempt petition after he had lost an appeal against an order of the Family Court on providing maintenance. The judge criticised the Registry of the High Court for “without noticing the date of the order, (Registry) mechanically numbered the contempt petition”. He noted that the presiding judge of the Family Court has been occupying the seat for four years after the order for disposal was passed. The judge further pointed out that the contempt petition was filed on July 12, 2022 whereas the High Court directed the Family Court to dispose of the divorce petition on or before March 31, 2017.