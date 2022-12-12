Home States Tamil Nadu

Memorial house for Bharathiyar in Varanasi unveiled

Published: 12th December 2022 03:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2022 03:52 AM

CM Stalin unveiling the renovated memorial house of Mahakavi Bharathiyar at Varanasi through videoconferencing from the secretariat in Chennai on Sunday

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  On the occasion of Mahakavi Bharathiyar’s centenary death anniversary, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday threw open the renovated memorial house of the freedom fighter and poet at Varanasi through videoconferencing from the secretariat. He also released a short film and unveiled a bust of the departed poet.

A souvenir on Bharathiyar was also released on the occasion, and Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi received it from the Chief Minister. Minister for Information and Publicity MP Saminathan, government officials and descendants of Bharathiyar took part in the event from Varanasi.

On September 10 this year, Stalin made as many as 14 announcements in the Assembly with regard to honouring Bharathiyar. Apart from the memorial house renovation and bust unveiling, a mini library and a photo exhibition were part of the announcements. The government had allocated Rs 18 lakh for the works.

