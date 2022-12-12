Off the Cuff: Shine your own light

By Express News Service

Shine your own light

The family of Periyakulam MLA and former CM O Panneerselvam renovated the long-neglected hilltop Kailasanathar Temple in Periyakulam. Since then, though the temple comes under the HR&CE department, OPS family members have lit the Karthigai Deepam in the temple every year. This year, DMK members, led by Theni west district secretary Thanga Tamilselvan and Periyakulam MLA K S Saravanakumar, requested that the lamp be lit by executive officer Ramathilagam. However, OPS’ son Jayapradeep and his supporters claimed they have the rights to light it. The scuffle kept pilgrims waiting for a long time. It ended when the temple priest received the lamp from Jayapradeep and lit the Deepam.

Like father like son

Chief Minister MK Stalin’s recent tour to Tenkasi reminded many of his late father M Karunanidhi’s train jaunts years ago. Usually, when Stalin goes to districts for official works, he takes the road or air. This time, he took the Pothigai Express to Tenkasi. Like father, like son.

Politics of emotions

BJP state president K Annamalai made some plain speak at a party event recently, underscoring the point that the party needs to infuse an “emotional touch” to win the hearts of the people of Tamil Nadu. “As far as politics is concerned, there has always been an ‘emotional quotient’ at work. We don’t know why people love certain leaders. There is no answer to why people give opportunities to certain people without testing their credibility,” Annamalai said while addressing the Tamil Nadu Dialogues 2022, organised by the Intellectual Cell of the State BJP and aimed at dispelling the wrong notions about the party believed to be prevailing in Tamil Nadu. Annamalai reminded his party men how people elected MG Ramachandran as the CM within a short span after snapping ties with the DMK. “Now, Narendra Modi is making that happen in Gujarat. Just one year before the elections, the entire state cabinet was changed, and a large chunk of sitting MLAs were not given seats. Despite this, people of Gujarat overwhelmingly supported Modi.” So, it proves that politics is an ‘emotion’ on many occasions.

Hangry cops

Around 2,000 police personnel from southern districts were deployed for security in Tenkasi when the CM visited the district recently. After the function, a group of police personnel told the media that they were made to stand for hours without food. Around 200 personnel, most of whom were from Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli districts, went hungry as the organisers forgot to distribute food to them.

Rooting for you

The CM recently inaugurated the fifth Uzhavar Santhai in Tirunelveli’s NGO Colony, through video conference. Soon after, Palayamkottai MLA and DMK district secretary Abdul Wahab, as well as Mayor P Saravanan, met the farmers and launched the vegetable sales. Following that, a team of DMK functionaries led by Malairaja arrived. He, along with ward councillor Karuppasamy Kottaiyappan and DMK town secretary Subramanian, planted a sapling and inaugurated vegetable sales.

(Contributed by Vignesh V, T Muruganandham, Jeyalakshmi Ramanujam, Thinakaran Rajamani. Compiled by Ashok Subramaniam)

Shine your own light The family of Periyakulam MLA and former CM O Panneerselvam renovated the long-neglected hilltop Kailasanathar Temple in Periyakulam. Since then, though the temple comes under the HR&CE department, OPS family members have lit the Karthigai Deepam in the temple every year. This year, DMK members, led by Theni west district secretary Thanga Tamilselvan and Periyakulam MLA K S Saravanakumar, requested that the lamp be lit by executive officer Ramathilagam. However, OPS’ son Jayapradeep and his supporters claimed they have the rights to light it. The scuffle kept pilgrims waiting for a long time. It ended when the temple priest received the lamp from Jayapradeep and lit the Deepam. Like father like son Chief Minister MK Stalin’s recent tour to Tenkasi reminded many of his late father M Karunanidhi’s train jaunts years ago. Usually, when Stalin goes to districts for official works, he takes the road or air. This time, he took the Pothigai Express to Tenkasi. Like father, like son. Politics of emotions BJP state president K Annamalai made some plain speak at a party event recently, underscoring the point that the party needs to infuse an “emotional touch” to win the hearts of the people of Tamil Nadu. “As far as politics is concerned, there has always been an ‘emotional quotient’ at work. We don’t know why people love certain leaders. There is no answer to why people give opportunities to certain people without testing their credibility,” Annamalai said while addressing the Tamil Nadu Dialogues 2022, organised by the Intellectual Cell of the State BJP and aimed at dispelling the wrong notions about the party believed to be prevailing in Tamil Nadu. Annamalai reminded his party men how people elected MG Ramachandran as the CM within a short span after snapping ties with the DMK. “Now, Narendra Modi is making that happen in Gujarat. Just one year before the elections, the entire state cabinet was changed, and a large chunk of sitting MLAs were not given seats. Despite this, people of Gujarat overwhelmingly supported Modi.” So, it proves that politics is an ‘emotion’ on many occasions. Hangry cops Around 2,000 police personnel from southern districts were deployed for security in Tenkasi when the CM visited the district recently. After the function, a group of police personnel told the media that they were made to stand for hours without food. Around 200 personnel, most of whom were from Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli districts, went hungry as the organisers forgot to distribute food to them. Rooting for you The CM recently inaugurated the fifth Uzhavar Santhai in Tirunelveli’s NGO Colony, through video conference. Soon after, Palayamkottai MLA and DMK district secretary Abdul Wahab, as well as Mayor P Saravanan, met the farmers and launched the vegetable sales. Following that, a team of DMK functionaries led by Malairaja arrived. He, along with ward councillor Karuppasamy Kottaiyappan and DMK town secretary Subramanian, planted a sapling and inaugurated vegetable sales. (Contributed by Vignesh V, T Muruganandham, Jeyalakshmi Ramanujam, Thinakaran Rajamani. Compiled by Ashok Subramaniam)