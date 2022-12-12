Home States Tamil Nadu

Rumours abuzz, but DMK insiders doubtful of Udhay’s cabinet interest

The talk about Udhayanidhi’s induction into the cabinet doesn’t entertain cadre now as a similar message did the rounds at least three times since the DMK came into power, the leader added.

Published: 12th December 2022 03:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2022 03:46 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin with son Udhayanidhi Stalin

Actor-politician Udhayanidhi Stalin with his father and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. (File Photo | PTI)

By S Kumaresan
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  While rumours of an imminent shuffle in the State cabinet are doing the rounds, DMK functionaries are not enthused by the spotlight turning yet again on party leader Udhayanidhi Stalin’s induction as they remain doubtful of his acceptance of such responsibility, say sources. 

Rumour mills are abuzz within the DMK of party youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi being handed the portfolio of sports and youth welfare soon, and Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi serving as the department secretary. This, however, fails to keep the excitement alive among party members.      

A State-level leader of the party, on condition of anonymity, said, “We are told that the leadership is always ready to provide a cabinet berth to him (Udhayanidhi) as several senior leaders already seconded the idea. Besides, almost every minister in the cabinet aired their opinion of providing a berth to the youth wing leader. However, it is strongly felt that the youth leader doesn’t want to take charge right now as he is very busy with several films.”

The talk about Udhayanidhi’s induction into the cabinet doesn’t entertain cadre now as a similar message did the rounds at least three times since the DMK came into power, the leader added. A minister in the state cabinet, also on condition of anonymity, said, “I was told that there is a 99% chance that the State would witness a change of Cabinet on Wednesday (December 14) but it is subject to last-minute change as Udhayanidhi is yet to agree to assuming office.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DMK Udhayanidhi Stalin
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express illustrations)
Five killed, 49 injured in cooking gas cylinder blast in Rajasthan's Jodhpur
Trinamool Congress' nation spokesperson Saket Gokhale. (File Photo)
Saket Gokhale re-arrested after bail, TMC sends delegation to Gujarat
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. (File photo | PTI)
Maha BJP wants AAP to contest BMC polls to ‘eat’ into opponents’ vote banks 
BJP workers celebrating the party's decisive lead in Gujarat Assembly elections, in Gandhinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Seven factors behind BJP’s meteoric rise, AAP may replace weak Congress as opposition

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp