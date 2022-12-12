Rumours abuzz, but DMK insiders doubtful of Udhay’s cabinet interest

S Kumaresan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: While rumours of an imminent shuffle in the State cabinet are doing the rounds, DMK functionaries are not enthused by the spotlight turning yet again on party leader Udhayanidhi Stalin’s induction as they remain doubtful of his acceptance of such responsibility, say sources.

Rumour mills are abuzz within the DMK of party youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi being handed the portfolio of sports and youth welfare soon, and Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi serving as the department secretary. This, however, fails to keep the excitement alive among party members.

A State-level leader of the party, on condition of anonymity, said, “We are told that the leadership is always ready to provide a cabinet berth to him (Udhayanidhi) as several senior leaders already seconded the idea. Besides, almost every minister in the cabinet aired their opinion of providing a berth to the youth wing leader. However, it is strongly felt that the youth leader doesn’t want to take charge right now as he is very busy with several films.”

The talk about Udhayanidhi’s induction into the cabinet doesn’t entertain cadre now as a similar message did the rounds at least three times since the DMK came into power, the leader added. A minister in the state cabinet, also on condition of anonymity, said, “I was told that there is a 99% chance that the State would witness a change of Cabinet on Wednesday (December 14) but it is subject to last-minute change as Udhayanidhi is yet to agree to assuming office.”

CHENNAI: While rumours of an imminent shuffle in the State cabinet are doing the rounds, DMK functionaries are not enthused by the spotlight turning yet again on party leader Udhayanidhi Stalin’s induction as they remain doubtful of his acceptance of such responsibility, say sources. Rumour mills are abuzz within the DMK of party youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi being handed the portfolio of sports and youth welfare soon, and Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi serving as the department secretary. This, however, fails to keep the excitement alive among party members. A State-level leader of the party, on condition of anonymity, said, “We are told that the leadership is always ready to provide a cabinet berth to him (Udhayanidhi) as several senior leaders already seconded the idea. Besides, almost every minister in the cabinet aired their opinion of providing a berth to the youth wing leader. However, it is strongly felt that the youth leader doesn’t want to take charge right now as he is very busy with several films.” The talk about Udhayanidhi’s induction into the cabinet doesn’t entertain cadre now as a similar message did the rounds at least three times since the DMK came into power, the leader added. A minister in the state cabinet, also on condition of anonymity, said, “I was told that there is a 99% chance that the State would witness a change of Cabinet on Wednesday (December 14) but it is subject to last-minute change as Udhayanidhi is yet to agree to assuming office.”