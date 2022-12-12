Home States Tamil Nadu

Schools close on Monday as Tamil Nadu gets more rain; low-pressure area likely to form

Schools in certain areas including in Tiruvallur and Uthukottai Taluks besides Kancheepuram district declared a holiday on Monday based on the forecast.

Published: 12th December 2022 11:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2022 03:16 PM   |  A+A-

Marina beach flooded after heavy rain due to cyclone Mandous. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Chennai and several parts of Tamil Nadu received rain on Monday with the IMD forecasting more rainfall till December 15 owing to a cyclonic circulation and low-pressure area likely to form in the Bay of Bengal around December 13.

Tree branches that fell when Cyclone Mandous crossed the coast at Mamallapuram near here, are being cleared by the civic authorities.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), under the influence of a cyclonic circulation over north interior Tamil Nadu and adjoining south interior Karnataka and north Kerala, a Low Pressure Area is likely to form over the same region around December 13.

It will move west-northwestwards away from the Indian coast thereafter.

Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely over Tamil Nadu today and over Kerala and Mahe and decrease in rainfall activity over the region thereafter, it said.

Squally weather with a wind velocity reaching 35-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph is very likely over southeast and adjoining east central Arabian Sea and along and off Kerala-Karnataka coast on Monday and Tuesday, the forecast said.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into southeast and adjoining east central Arabian Sea and along and off Kerala-Karnataka coast on December 12 and 13.

