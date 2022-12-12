Home States Tamil Nadu

Thumping victories up north to leave no footprint in TN, feel pundits

While in Gujarat, the BJP retained power for the seventh consecutive term, in Himachal Pradesh, the Congress wrested power back from the saffron party.

BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)

By S Kumaresan
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The results of Assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, and the Delhi civic body polls prove that the BJP is not an invincible force, opined political experts in Tamil Nadu. “But defeating it would require thorough coordination, dedication and an unwavering focus on the goal,” they said.
 
While in Gujarat, the BJP retained power for the seventh consecutive term, in Himachal Pradesh, the Congress wrested power back from the saffron party. Even in Delhi corporation polls, the incumbent BJP suffered defeat at the hands of the AAP. Veteran journalist and political observer Tharasu Shyam said,

“These results are a clear indication that with a focused approach the opposition parties can indeed get the better of BJP. While chalking out a poll strategy, a party must focus on three core principles -- values of the past, realities of the present and the scope for the future.

What’s holding back Congress is its overreliance on the values of the past. This is also what’s preventing them from forging instrumental alliances with other parties.” Shyam further underlined that the alliances in Tamil Nadu might undergo no change ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

Raghavendra Ara, political observer and political editor of digital news portal ‘Minnambalam’, chose to analyse the poll results as Rahul Gandhi’s failure and Priyanka Gandhi’s victory. “While Rahul showed no interest in poll campaigning, his sister took intensive efforts to gather trust for the grand old party in Himachal Pradesh. Her confidence and hard work might pave the way for her to lead the party soon,” he said. Congress state general secretary GK Muralidharan also echoed the same view and said that Priyanka Gandhi has proved her mettle in the electoral arena and has instilled confidence in the minds of party workers.

A state-level functionary of DMK also told TNIE that considering Rahul’s lethargic attitude towards matters, it would not be wise to project him as the alliance’s prime ministerial candidate. “If Priyanka agrees, she could be our best bet,” he added.

 Political analyst Raveenthran Duraisamy, however, feels Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s goodwill will ensure a thumping victory for the saffron party in the 2024 elections too. “The results will have no ripples in the Tamil Nadu political scene. But the victory in Himachal might actually give the Congress some confidence to face the upcoming Assembly elections in Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh,” he said.

