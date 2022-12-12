Tiruchy corporation mulls private recyclers to collect waste from bulk generators

Jose K Joseph By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Following upon the announcement of the city corporation in February 2020 to discontinue collecting waste from those generating more than 100 kg per day, the civic body now plans to arrange for private recyclers to collect garbage in bulk.

In view of the corporation's decision, major hotel groups and institutions in the city had established their own recycling systems. However, some of the bulk waste generators, including Tiruchy International Airport, still depend on the corporation for waste disposal.

A senior corporation official said, "There are more than 700 bulk waste generators in the city. As per the union government's solid waste management rule, we are not supposed to collect such large quantities of garbage. However, we still collect waste from some of them as they lack the resources to establish a recycling system of their own.

Or else, waste would be disposed on roads, which could be avoided by introducing private recyclers. The private entities themselves should be pay the collection fee." Meanwhile, senior airport officials said they are planning to establish their own recycling facility. "We had to earlier drop the plan for a recycling system within the airport premises.

But we would soon have it in place, which would put to and to us depending on the corporation." Sources said the pandemic and other reasons pushed the 2020 announcement to the back-burner. "Our team is in touch with a Madurai-based private recycler. If all goes well, he would be collecting waste from bulk waste generators on a fixed charge," another official said.

TIRUCHY: Following upon the announcement of the city corporation in February 2020 to discontinue collecting waste from those generating more than 100 kg per day, the civic body now plans to arrange for private recyclers to collect garbage in bulk. In view of the corporation's decision, major hotel groups and institutions in the city had established their own recycling systems. However, some of the bulk waste generators, including Tiruchy International Airport, still depend on the corporation for waste disposal. A senior corporation official said, "There are more than 700 bulk waste generators in the city. As per the union government's solid waste management rule, we are not supposed to collect such large quantities of garbage. However, we still collect waste from some of them as they lack the resources to establish a recycling system of their own. Or else, waste would be disposed on roads, which could be avoided by introducing private recyclers. The private entities themselves should be pay the collection fee." Meanwhile, senior airport officials said they are planning to establish their own recycling facility. "We had to earlier drop the plan for a recycling system within the airport premises. But we would soon have it in place, which would put to and to us depending on the corporation." Sources said the pandemic and other reasons pushed the 2020 announcement to the back-burner. "Our team is in touch with a Madurai-based private recycler. If all goes well, he would be collecting waste from bulk waste generators on a fixed charge," another official said.