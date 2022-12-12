Home States Tamil Nadu

Tiruchy corporation mulls private recyclers to collect waste from bulk generators

In view of the corporation's decision, major hotel groups and institutions in the city had established their own recycling systems.

Published: 12th December 2022 02:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2022 02:15 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Jose K Joseph
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Following upon the announcement of the city corporation in February 2020 to discontinue collecting waste from those generating more than 100 kg per day, the civic body now plans to arrange for private recyclers to collect garbage in bulk.

In view of the corporation's decision, major hotel groups and institutions in the city had established their own recycling systems. However, some of the bulk waste generators, including Tiruchy International Airport, still depend on the corporation for waste disposal.

A senior corporation official said, "There are more than 700 bulk waste generators in the city. As per the union government's solid waste management rule, we are not supposed to collect such large quantities of garbage. However, we still collect waste from some of them as they lack the resources to establish a recycling system of their own.

Or else, waste would be disposed on roads, which could be avoided by introducing private recyclers. The private entities themselves should be pay the collection fee." Meanwhile, senior airport officials said they are planning to establish their own recycling facility. "We had to earlier drop the plan for a recycling system within the airport premises.

But we would soon have it in place, which would put to and to us depending on the corporation." Sources said the pandemic and other reasons pushed the 2020 announcement to the back-burner. "Our team is in touch with a Madurai-based private recycler. If all goes well, he would be collecting waste from bulk waste generators on a fixed charge," another official said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tiruchy corporation private recyclers
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express illustrations)
Five killed, 49 injured in cooking gas cylinder blast in Rajasthan's Jodhpur
Trinamool Congress' nation spokesperson Saket Gokhale. (File Photo)
Saket Gokhale re-arrested after bail, TMC sends delegation to Gujarat
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. (File photo | PTI)
Maha BJP wants AAP to contest BMC polls to ‘eat’ into opponents’ vote banks 
BJP workers celebrating the party's decisive lead in Gujarat Assembly elections, in Gandhinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Seven factors behind BJP’s meteoric rise, AAP may replace weak Congress as opposition

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp