Home States Tamil Nadu

Tiruchy corporation to seek financial aid from residents’ associations to maintain 200-odd city parks

Of the 310 parks in the city, as many as 210 were set up during 2018-2019, raising concerns over their maintenance.

Published: 12th December 2022 02:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2022 02:06 AM   |  A+A-

Parangiri Pillai corporation park in Tiruchy lined with pinkish benches and dinosaur statues| m k ashok kumar

By Jose K Joseph
Express News Service

TIRUCHY:  The corporation is planning to approach residents' associations in some of the prime areas in the city for financial support to undertake maintenance of parks in their locality. Concerns over maintenance of the 200-odd parks set up by the previous administration over a span of a year are said to be behind the civic body’ plan, sources said.

Of the 310 parks in the city, as many as 210 were set up during 2018-2019, raising concerns over their maintenance. Mayor Mu Anbalagan had also stressed several times that his administration would not follow the previous regime’s park installation spree.

In July this year, the corporation held a meeting with traders and banks seeking sponsorship for undertaking maintenance of some of the parks. The move, however, failed to elicit a response. In August, the civic body floated an Expression of Interest inviting applications from firms and agencies to get the advertorial rights in a park at a prime location.

This, too, failed, forcing the authorities concerned to look to other options. "There was no need for so many parks in a small city like Tiruchy. As one regime set up these many parks, we have to take steps to ensure their maintenance. In some wards they even set up two parks.

Such careless planning has turned out to be a burden to the current administration," a source said. Riyaz Sheik, a resident of Palakkarai, said, “All this happened as the corporation was not having a council for a long time. It helped the then officials to undertake such works without taking into account public opinion.

Otherwise, why did they waste money by setting up parks in locations such as the space under the bridge in Palakkarai?" Meanwhile, senior officials now hope for a favourable response from residents’ associations.

"We are not expecting the public to offer financial support for undertaking the maintenance of all the parks, but in some areas, especially for parks in prime locations, we plan to approach the residents’ associations. If the plan fails, we would try other options. For instance, in some areas like Sanjeevi Nagar, we are undertaking the maintenance of parks with public support through Namakku Nammae Thittam (NNT)," a senior official said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tiruchy corporation residents' associations financial support
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express illustrations)
Five killed, 49 injured in cooking gas cylinder blast in Rajasthan's Jodhpur
Trinamool Congress' nation spokesperson Saket Gokhale. (File Photo)
Saket Gokhale re-arrested after bail, TMC sends delegation to Gujarat
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. (File photo | PTI)
Maha BJP wants AAP to contest BMC polls to ‘eat’ into opponents’ vote banks 
BJP workers celebrating the party's decisive lead in Gujarat Assembly elections, in Gandhinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Seven factors behind BJP’s meteoric rise, AAP may replace weak Congress as opposition

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp