TN: Breach in LBP canal plugged, water to be released in 10 days

By Express News Service

ERODE: Leakage of water in the Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal near Perundurai has been brought under control. Renovation work will be carried out on a war footing, and water will be released into the canal within 10 days, said TN Housing and Urban Development Minister S Muthuswamy on Sunday.

Water was released from Lower Bhavani into the canal on August 12. Water will be provided till December 29 under the first phase. Two breaches occurred in the canal on Saturday at Vaikkalmedu and water entered the nearby residential areas and farmlands. Subsequently, the release of water from the dam canal was stopped.

However, water that had already been released was flowing in the canal, following which WRD officials discharged it through emergency sluices and branch canals to carry out repairs. The Minister inspected the affected areas on Sunday. Erode Collector H Krishnanunni, Executive Engineer Kannan, RDO Satishkumar and other officials were present.

Speaking to reporters, Muthuswamy said, “At a particular point of the canal there is a breach on the right and left banks. The leakage of water has been brought under control and the canal will be repaired on a war footing basis. Steps will be taken to carry water in the canal again within 10 days. Crop damage is assessed.”

