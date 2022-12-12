Home States Tamil Nadu

TN farmers in Idukki district urge Centre to fix procurement price for cardamom

Speaking to TNIE, an office-bearer of Pannaipuram farmers association, R Murugandham, said the farmers from Theni district are cultivating cardamom on two lakh acres of land.

Published: 12th December 2022 02:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2022 02:04 AM   |  A+A-

Cultivation season of kharif paddy crops. (File Photo | Reuters)

Representational Image. (File | Reuters)

By Express News Service

THENI: The Tamil Nadu farmers, cultivating cardamom in Idukki in Kerala, has urged the TN government to exert pressure on the Centre to increase the procurement prices for the spice as they have incurred huge losses due to the incessant rains.

Speaking to TNIE, an office-bearer of Pannaipuram farmers association, R Murugandham, said the farmers from Theni district are cultivating cardamom on two lakh acres of land. "Usually farmers cultivate around 500 kg of cardamom per acre of land. However, over the past few years, in view of incessant rain, the farmers of Tamil Nadu have been facing yield loss due to the 'rot' disease that affects overwatered cardamom plants. The farmers also struggle to balance the cost of cultivation, fertilisers, labour cost etc. Despite these challenges, we, farmers are getting paid only Rs 1,500 per kg of cardamom. Often, the sale of yield does not meet the cost of cultivation, which adds to our troubles," he said.  

Quoting the challenges faced by the cardamom farmers, including the Kerala government's refusal to provide any subsidy, the farmer representative requested the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister to write to the Centre to fix the procurement prices for the spice in order to resolve the issue.

Responding to the issue, an official from the agricultural department said the Tamil Nadu government won't be able to provide any subsidy to the troubled farmers as they are cultivating the spice in Idukki, Kerala, though they are natives of Tamil Nadu.

"The Spices Board of India would procure the farmers' cardamom, but they will not issue a subsidy. Few farmers from the Bodinayakanur Taluk, who had faced similar issues in the past, had received subsidies from the Tamil Nadu government following an inspection by the agricultural department. Since there are Kerala farmers who also cultivate the spice in the Idukki district, a decision must be taken either by the Kerala government or the Centre for redressing the plight of the farmers," he said.

Speaking to TNIE, Theni District's Joint Director of Agriculture, K Senthilkumar said the department is not obligated to interfere in the issue besides offering technical information to eradicate the 'rot' disease affecting cardamom cultivation. The land in which the spice is being cultivated belongs to Kerala. Hence, only the Kerala government is liable to take the appropriate decision," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
cardamom TN farmers
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express illustrations)
Five killed, 49 injured in cooking gas cylinder blast in Rajasthan's Jodhpur
Trinamool Congress' nation spokesperson Saket Gokhale. (File Photo)
Saket Gokhale re-arrested after bail, TMC sends delegation to Gujarat
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. (File photo | PTI)
Maha BJP wants AAP to contest BMC polls to ‘eat’ into opponents’ vote banks 
BJP workers celebrating the party's decisive lead in Gujarat Assembly elections, in Gandhinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Seven factors behind BJP’s meteoric rise, AAP may replace weak Congress as opposition

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp