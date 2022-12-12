Home States Tamil Nadu

TN Governor, politicos pay tributes to Mahakavi Subramania Bharati

Governor RN Ravi, Corporation Mayor R Priya and leaders of various political parties on Sunday paid tribute to freedom fighter and poet Subramania Bharati on his 141st birth anniversary.

Published: 12th December 2022 03:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2022 03:48 AM   |  A+A-

Governor RN Ravi along with Bharathiyar’s grandson Rajkumar Bharathi paying tributes to the portrait of the freedom fighter at Raj Bhavan on Sunday | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Governor RN Ravi, Corporation Mayor R Priya and leaders of various political parties on Sunday paid tribute to freedom fighter and poet Subramania Bharati on his 141st birth anniversary.

Governor Ravi along with ‘Mahakavi’ Bharathiyar’s grandson Rajkumar Bharathi paid tribute to the portrait of the freedom fighter at Raj Bhavan.  Corporation Mayor Priya and Deputy Mayor M Magesh Kumar paid tribute at the freedom fighter’s bust at Kamarajar Salai in the city. 

On behalf of the Congress, its vice president U Balaraman and State general secretary S Gandeepan paid floral tributes. Former chief ministers Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam, and BJP State president K Annamalai heaped encomiums on the late freedom fighter.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Governor Mayor R Priya Subramania Bharati
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express illustrations)
Five killed, 49 injured in cooking gas cylinder blast in Rajasthan's Jodhpur
Trinamool Congress' nation spokesperson Saket Gokhale. (File Photo)
Saket Gokhale re-arrested after bail, TMC sends delegation to Gujarat
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. (File photo | PTI)
Maha BJP wants AAP to contest BMC polls to ‘eat’ into opponents’ vote banks 
BJP workers celebrating the party's decisive lead in Gujarat Assembly elections, in Gandhinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Seven factors behind BJP’s meteoric rise, AAP may replace weak Congress as opposition

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp