TN Governor, politicos pay tributes to Mahakavi Subramania Bharati

CHENNAI: Governor RN Ravi, Corporation Mayor R Priya and leaders of various political parties on Sunday paid tribute to freedom fighter and poet Subramania Bharati on his 141st birth anniversary.

Governor Ravi along with ‘Mahakavi’ Bharathiyar’s grandson Rajkumar Bharathi paid tribute to the portrait of the freedom fighter at Raj Bhavan. Corporation Mayor Priya and Deputy Mayor M Magesh Kumar paid tribute at the freedom fighter’s bust at Kamarajar Salai in the city.

On behalf of the Congress, its vice president U Balaraman and State general secretary S Gandeepan paid floral tributes. Former chief ministers Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam, and BJP State president K Annamalai heaped encomiums on the late freedom fighter.

