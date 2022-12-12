TN: Valparai Plantation workers to go on strike on Dec 17

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Tamil Nadu Tea Plantations Trade Union Joint Action Committee will stage a one-day strike on December 17 against the alleged move of a few estates to deduct professional tax from tea estate workers’ salary in Valparai.

A few months ago, following the association members’ strong objection over the deduction of professional tax from tea estate workers, Coimbatore Collector GS Sameeran and Pollachi Sub Collector S Priyanka ordered the Valparai Municipality commissioner not to collect professional tax from the workers till January 2023.

However, now some estates allegedly announced the deduction of tax from the worker’s salary.

V Ameed, president of the association, said, “The estate authorities have announced they will deduct a minimum of Rs 800 to a maximum of Rs 2,000 from a work once a year. This is a burden for the workers, who are running their families with meagre wages.”

“Condemning this move, we will stage a protest in front of Stanmore division office on December 17, where representatives of Anamalai tea planters association are functioning. We will also conduct a rally from Anna statue on the same day,” he said.

“During the protest, we will also stress to the tea estate authorities to hand over 60% of the wages of the tea estate workers who have been affected by Covid-19. Similar to Kerala, estate authorities should hand over wages in cash after recording it in the muster. Moreover, the tea estate authorities should also take steps to restore the damaged residential quarters and organise a medical camp for their welfare,” he added.

A similar protest is planned in the Nilgiris district in January and in February at Theni, Manjolai and Tirunelveli.

COIMBATORE: Tamil Nadu Tea Plantations Trade Union Joint Action Committee will stage a one-day strike on December 17 against the alleged move of a few estates to deduct professional tax from tea estate workers’ salary in Valparai. A few months ago, following the association members’ strong objection over the deduction of professional tax from tea estate workers, Coimbatore Collector GS Sameeran and Pollachi Sub Collector S Priyanka ordered the Valparai Municipality commissioner not to collect professional tax from the workers till January 2023. However, now some estates allegedly announced the deduction of tax from the worker’s salary. V Ameed, president of the association, said, “The estate authorities have announced they will deduct a minimum of Rs 800 to a maximum of Rs 2,000 from a work once a year. This is a burden for the workers, who are running their families with meagre wages.” “Condemning this move, we will stage a protest in front of Stanmore division office on December 17, where representatives of Anamalai tea planters association are functioning. We will also conduct a rally from Anna statue on the same day,” he said. “During the protest, we will also stress to the tea estate authorities to hand over 60% of the wages of the tea estate workers who have been affected by Covid-19. Similar to Kerala, estate authorities should hand over wages in cash after recording it in the muster. Moreover, the tea estate authorities should also take steps to restore the damaged residential quarters and organise a medical camp for their welfare,” he added. A similar protest is planned in the Nilgiris district in January and in February at Theni, Manjolai and Tirunelveli.