2,1000 cusecs released from Palar Anaicut, Collector issues flood alert

A gradual increase was recorded every few hours - 1,349 cusecs at 12 pm, 1,719 cusecs at 2 pm, and it reached 2,148 cusecs at 4 pm, said data.

RANIPET:  After heavy rainfall induced by cyclone Mandous, water was being released at a rate of 2,100 cusecs from Palar Anaicut on Monday at 4 pm. As the inflow in the Palar River increased, Collector D Baskarapandian issued a flood alert to residents along the river banks.

In a statement, Baskarapandian said the river level was expected to rise owing to the moderate rainfall. Since Monday morning, the outflow rate had gradually increased as around 1,137 cusecs was released at 6 am. A gradual increase was recorded every few hours - 1,349 cusecs at 12 pm, 1,719 cusecs at 2 pm, and it reached 2,148 cusecs at 4 pm, said data.

Meanwhile, Ranipet recorded an average rainfall of 6.03 mm on Sunday, with Panapakkam recording the highest rainfall of 19.8 mm, followed by Sholinghur at 18mm, and Arakkonam at 8mm.

According to a report released by the district administration, out of 369 tanks, 204 reached full capacity.  Over 57 tanks reached over 50% of storage capacity.

Meanwhile, 25 persons were rescued after a residential area in Ganapathipuram village near Thirumalpur in Arakkonam was marooned. The Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services (TNFRS) department personnel launched the rescue operation.

Vellore recorded an average rainfall of 3.92mm, with the highest rainfall of 22mm in Ponnai. In Tirupattur, the average rainfall was 2.53mm.

Around 9.21mm was the average rainfall recorded in Tiruvannamalai. The district's highest rainfall was received in Jamunamarathur at 52mm, followed by Arani 18mm, Chengam at 11.6 mm, and Polur at 10.2 mm.

