AIADMK leader OPS meets Amit Shah at Gujarat swearing-in

Published: 13th December 2022 02:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2022 02:49 AM   |  A+A-

O Panneerselvam (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Deposed AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam, accompanied by his son and MP OP Raveendranath Kumar, on Monday attended the swearing-in of Buphendra Patel as CM of Gujarat. Panneerselvam also called on BJP national president JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
Edappadi K Palaniswami was also invited to the swearing-in ceremony. However, he thanked Bhupendra Patel for inviting him but expressed his inability to attend the ceremony due to prior commitments.

Panneerselvam was seen wearing an orange colour shawl and this created doubts. However, New Justice Party leader AC Shanmugam clarified that it was presented to Panneerselvam and others when they landed in Gandhinagar. TMC president GK Vasan also attended the function. Palaniswami, on invitation from the Union Government, attended the preparatory meeting for G20 programmes last week, but Panneerselvam was not invited to the meeting. Panneerselvam took exception to invite Palaniswami to the meeting and wrote to Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi.

