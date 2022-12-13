Home States Tamil Nadu

AIADMK men assaulted in police station, five booked

Police summoned both groups to the station. Over 50 people gathered at the station around 10 pm on Sunday. During inquiry, both sides blamed each other.

AIADMK flags

AIADMK flag. Representational image (File photo| MK Ashok Kumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  Five persons were booked for allegedly assaulting AIADMK members inside the Vadavalli police station on Sunday night when they appeared for inquiry regarding a quarrel over installing banners. Police said a few AIADMK members placed a flex banner in front of a temple at Maruthamalai foothills on Sunday allegedly without permission. It was objected to by a DMK functionary and his supporters. Vadavalli police held an inquiry and removed the banner. 

Police summoned both groups to the station. Over 50 people gathered at the station around 10 pm on Sunday. During inquiry, both sides blamed each other. Soon, the arguments turned into a clash and DMK supporters allegedly assaulted AIADMK members, said sources.

The injured were admitted in a nearby hospital and they lodged a complaint. Based on it police booked a case against the five persons—Amsaraj, Karthikeyan, Manikandan, Pechiyappan and Sabari. Police said the five persons did not have DMK membership, and were supporters of the functionary. They were booked under sections 294 (b), 323 and 506 (i) of IPC and were released on bail.

