BJP engaging in shortcut politics, charges Puducherry Congress

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's warning parties against "shortcut politics" in his address at AIIMS in Nagpur, former Puducherry chief minister V Narayanasamy asked if BJP was adhering to this statement.



Briefing media on Monday, Narayansamy said that BJP was the only party that was engaged in shortcut politics. He cited instances of the BJP coming to power in Goa, Manipur, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Puducherry by influencing MLAs of the Opposition. "The BJP should adhere to the PM's view."



Meanwhile, the senior Congress leader demanded that the Puducherry government ban online gambling through an ordinance. "Through online gambling has been banned in several states across the country -- including Tamil Nadu -- Puducherry has not taken any steps to do the same, despite a person recently dying by suicide. Home Minister A Namassivayam assured residents of banning online gambling but nothing has moved so far." Narayanasamy alleged the involvement of some ruling party MLAs and urged the CM to take measures.



"The Puducherry government stated that the electricity department was suffering a cumulative loss of about Rs 780 crore as on March 31, 2021 in the High Court. This is contrary to the facts," alleged Narayanasamy. He added that the government sidestepped the huge arrears pending recovery from various consumers, including industries, government departments, and municipalities. "Besides it has also not taken into account the free power being provided to poor, and agriculturists, said Narayanasamy.

The Congress leader charged that the loss had been projected by the AINRC-BJP government with the ulterior motive to justify the privatisation. "If necessary, he would file a Public Interest Litigation petition," said the leader.

PUDUCHERRY: Citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's warning parties against "shortcut politics" in his address at AIIMS in Nagpur, former Puducherry chief minister V Narayanasamy asked if BJP was adhering to this statement. Briefing media on Monday, Narayansamy said that BJP was the only party that was engaged in shortcut politics. He cited instances of the BJP coming to power in Goa, Manipur, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Puducherry by influencing MLAs of the Opposition. "The BJP should adhere to the PM's view." Meanwhile, the senior Congress leader demanded that the Puducherry government ban online gambling through an ordinance. "Through online gambling has been banned in several states across the country -- including Tamil Nadu -- Puducherry has not taken any steps to do the same, despite a person recently dying by suicide. Home Minister A Namassivayam assured residents of banning online gambling but nothing has moved so far." Narayanasamy alleged the involvement of some ruling party MLAs and urged the CM to take measures. "The Puducherry government stated that the electricity department was suffering a cumulative loss of about Rs 780 crore as on March 31, 2021 in the High Court. This is contrary to the facts," alleged Narayanasamy. He added that the government sidestepped the huge arrears pending recovery from various consumers, including industries, government departments, and municipalities. "Besides it has also not taken into account the free power being provided to poor, and agriculturists, said Narayanasamy. The Congress leader charged that the loss had been projected by the AINRC-BJP government with the ulterior motive to justify the privatisation. "If necessary, he would file a Public Interest Litigation petition," said the leader.