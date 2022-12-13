Home States Tamil Nadu

Pandya-period trident stone inscription found in Ramanathapuram

After taking estampage and reading the inscription, historian and Ramanathapuram Archaeological Research Foundation President V Rajaguru said,

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM:  A Pandya-period trident stone inscription was unearthed at Oriyur Keezha Kudiyiruppu village near Thiruvadanai on Monday. Historians said that based on the writing style, it could be presumed that this inscription dates back to the 13th century AD.

After taking e-stampage and reading the inscription, historian and Ramanathapuram Archaeological Research Foundation President V Rajaguru said, "The two feet high and 1½ feet wide granite stone has 10 lines inscribed on one side and a trident symbol on the other. Some of the writings have worn out. It was customary during the period to plant trident-engraved stones on the boundary of the land donated to Shiva temples. The trident stones of the Sethupati period often have inscriptions. But there were no inscriptions on the Pandya period trident stones unearthed so far. However, for the first time in the district, a trident stone with a Pandya-period inscription has been found now."

He added that the inscription begins with a Swastishri and ends with U. It is said in the inscription that Orur alias Vanavan Madevi Nallur Keezhaikuruchi, donated as 'devathana' to Udaiyar Thirupunavayiludaiya Nayanar, and that the right of cultivation (karankizhamai) on the donated land has been given to a person named Nindra Nilaiyandrathanan of Ulakuyyavantha Nallur. The Shiva temple indicated in the inscription is at Thirupunavasal in Pudukottai district.

