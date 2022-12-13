Home States Tamil Nadu

Rain clouds on way out as Met see clear skies, sunny days ahead for TN

The current rainfall activity, influenced by the low pressure area leftover by cyclonic storm Mandous will fade away by Wednesday.

Published: 13th December 2022 02:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2022 02:38 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. | Madhav K

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  After a few grey and gloomy days, a break in the northeast monsoon will allow Tamil Nadu to enter a dry spell. This comes as a relief to Chennai residents, who faced traffic snarls on Monday and even waterlogging in some parts after the region received about 2 to 4 cm of rain from 8.30 am. 

The current rainfall activity, influenced by the low-pressure area leftover by cyclonic storm Mandous will fade away by Wednesday. According to the Indian Meteorological Department, a fresh cyclonic circulation is likely to emerge in South Andaman Sea on Tuesday. While this weather system might intensify into a low-pressure area, it is unlikely to impact TN.

On Monday, the Chennai region received widespread rains, with areas like Pallikaranai, Taramani, MRC Nagar, Poonamallee, Kattapakkam and Meenambakkam receiving heavy showers. The district administrations of Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu declared a holiday post-noon for schools and colleges, forcing parents to fetch their children and resulting in traffic jams in several parts of the city. 

Considering some of the areas are waterlogged and the meteorological department has forecast more rains on Tuesday morning, the district administrations of Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur have declared a holiday for schools and colleges on Tuesday as a precautionary measure. Meanwhile, P Senthamarai Kannan, director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, said the remnant weather system will merge into Arabian Sea and its impact will fade from the Indian mainland by Wednesday. 

‘New cyclonic circulation to have little impact’

“Till Tuesday morning, there is a possibility of heavy rain over Chennai, Tiruvallur, Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Tiruvannamalai, Tirupattur, Vellore, Ranipet, Salem, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Kallakurichi, Tiruchy, Namakkal, Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Erode and Mayiladuthurai districts.

From Wednesday, we will have normal weather. Only sporadic light-to-moderate rainfall is forecast,” said P Senthamarai Kannan, adding dry weather is expected for at least five to six days from Wednesday. Skymet chief meteorologist Mahesh Palawat said the fresh cyclonic circulation will have little or no impact on TN.

Monsoon performance
(October 1 to December 12)

Tamil Nadu
Actual rainfall received-400.2 mm
Normal - 400.3 Deviation - 0%

Holiday in three districts 
The district administrations of Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur have declared a holiday for schools and colleges on Tuesday as a precautionary measure. On Monday, districts declared a holiday post-noon due to rain

Surplus water released near city
As of 5 pm, the combined storage in six Chennai reservoirs was 10.874 tmcft. As much as 7,500 cusecs of surplus water was discharged from Poondi & 3,000 cusecs from Chembarambakkam

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rain clouds Tamil Nadu
India Matters
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh speaks in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Army prevented Chinese attempts to change status in Arunachal's Yangtse area: Rajnath in LS
: Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh minister Raja Pateria was arrested on Tuesday morning for his controversial remarks. (Photo | ANI)
MP Congress leader Raja Pateria arrested for `kill Modi' remark
Image for representationl purpose only. (File Photo)
INTERVIEW| 'India needs a dedicated cyber security law'
CBI produces Jahangir Sheikh before Rampurhat Sub-Divisional court in connection with the 'March 21 massacre case' at Bogtui village, in Birbhum. (Photo | PTI)
Bengal: Birbhum killing prime suspect found dead in CBI custody

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp