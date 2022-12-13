Sewage flows into cocoon market, Dharmapuri farmers worried

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: Mulberry farmers are upset as sewage flowed into the Dharmapuri government cocoon market at four roads junction following heavy rainfall on Sunday. They urged the market authorities to improve the storage facility as moisture affects the quality of cocoons.

The cocoon market in Dharmapuri is one of the largest in the State. Even during off seasons, at least 1,500- 1800 kg of cocoons are traded here. However, following the heavy rain, sewage seeped into the market premises. Farmers have appealed to Sericulture department officials to improve the facility and the Dharmapuri municipality to clear silt at the earliest.

K Chinnasamy, a farmer from Pennagaram said, “ On Monday, we entered into the foot-deep murky water in the market. The nearby road has a higher elevation than the market building and due to this, water from the drainage has flowed into the market. If the situation persists, lakh of money will be lost. Hence, the market should be renovated immediately.”

Another farmer, M Mani said, “The municipality’s failure to clean the slit in the drainage has resulted in the flooding. We urge the Municipality to take steps to renovate the drainage and clean the silt.” Municipality officials assured to look into the matter and clean the place soon.

