Home States Tamil Nadu

Sewage flows into cocoon market, Dharmapuri farmers worried

The cocoon market in Dharmapuri is one of the largest in the State. Even during off seasons, at least 1,500- 1800 kg of cocoons are traded here.

Published: 13th December 2022 02:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2022 02:10 AM   |  A+A-

Image of silk cocoon used for representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)

Image of silk cocoon used for representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI:  Mulberry farmers are upset as sewage flowed into the Dharmapuri government cocoon market at four roads junction following heavy rainfall on Sunday. They urged the market authorities to improve the storage facility as moisture affects the quality of cocoons.

The cocoon market in Dharmapuri is one of the largest in the State. Even during off seasons, at least 1,500- 1800 kg of cocoons are traded here.   However,  following the heavy rain, sewage seeped into the market premises. Farmers have appealed to Sericulture department officials to improve the facility and the Dharmapuri municipality to clear silt at the earliest.

K Chinnasamy, a farmer from Pennagaram said, “ On Monday, we entered into the foot-deep murky water in the market. The nearby road has a higher elevation than the market building and due to this, water from the drainage has flowed into the market. If the situation persists, lakh of money will be lost. Hence, the market should be renovated immediately.”

Another farmer, M Mani said, “The municipality’s failure to clean the slit in the drainage has resulted in the flooding. We  urge the Municipality to take steps to renovate the drainage and clean the silt.” Municipality officials assured to look into the matter and clean the place soon.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dharmapuri cocoon market
India Matters
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh speaks in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Army prevented Chinese attempts to change status in Arunachal's Yangtse area: Rajnath in LS
: Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh minister Raja Pateria was arrested on Tuesday morning for his controversial remarks. (Photo | ANI)
MP Congress leader Raja Pateria arrested for `kill Modi' remark
Image for representationl purpose only. (File Photo)
INTERVIEW| 'India needs a dedicated cyber security law'
CBI produces Jahangir Sheikh before Rampurhat Sub-Divisional court in connection with the 'March 21 massacre case' at Bogtui village, in Birbhum. (Photo | PTI)
Bengal: Birbhum killing prime suspect found dead in CBI custody

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp