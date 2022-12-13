Home States Tamil Nadu

Stray cattle menace gives hard time for Mattuthavani market traders in Madurai

Matthuthavani market is one of the largest of its kind in the district, with around 1000 shops selling tons of vegetables and fruits arriving for sale on a regular basis.

Published: 13th December 2022 01:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2022 01:45 AM   |  A+A-

The stray cattle occupy the entire road, resulting in congestion and accidents.

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  Noting that the herds of cattle straying into the Mattuthavani vegetable and fruits market have been giving a hard time for traders as well as customers, the traders of the markets have urged the city corporation to take measures to prevent the cattle menace on the premises.

Matthuthavani market is one of the largest of its kind in the district, with around 1000 shops selling tons of vegetables and fruits arriving for sale on a regular basis. According to sources, "The traders say visitors are often greeted first by the massive herd of cows and bulls. The cattle do not hold back from munching on the vegetables and fruits offloaded at the market during the night, due to which the traders have incurred huge losses.”

Speaking to TNIE,  V Mohanraj, president of the Integrated Fruit and Vegetable Shopping Complex Traders Association, said, "There are nearly 200 cattle straying inside the market, including calves and bulls. Most of the vegetable loads arrive during the midnight hours and are often left outside respective shops. During the day, the traders often try to ward off the cattle using sticks as they come near their stores. But at night, the vegetable and fruit loads are left untended, making it easy for the cattle to feed off the load.”

He added that despite filing a series of complaints with the city corporation, no actions were taken toward addressing the issue. “The city corporation should take action towards penalising the owners of the cattle and impounding them to prevent future trouble,” he added.
 
Further speaking, Dinesh, a local resident reasoned that it is the heaps of waste that are dumped inside the market that attract the cattle. “The cows and bulls inside the market often cause roadblocks and inconvenience to the traders and the people who come to purchase vegetables. There have been incidents of cattle attacking people as well. The corporation should place a guardrail at the entrance of the market to prevent the cattle from straying into the premises.  

When contacted, officials from the city corporation stated that proper actions are being taken towards addressing the issue by imposing fines and creating awareness among cattle owners. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Stray cattle Mattuthavani vegetable Madurai
India Matters
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh speaks in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Army prevented Chinese attempts to change status in Arunachal's Yangtse area: Rajnath in LS
: Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh minister Raja Pateria was arrested on Tuesday morning for his controversial remarks. (Photo | ANI)
MP Congress leader Raja Pateria arrested for `kill Modi' remark
Image for representationl purpose only. (File Photo)
INTERVIEW| 'India needs a dedicated cyber security law'
CBI produces Jahangir Sheikh before Rampurhat Sub-Divisional court in connection with the 'March 21 massacre case' at Bogtui village, in Birbhum. (Photo | PTI)
Bengal: Birbhum killing prime suspect found dead in CBI custody

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp