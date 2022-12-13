Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin, other leaders greet Rajinikanth on his birthday

The CM called up and greeted the actor. In his Twitter message, he wished Rajinikanth a long and healthy life.  

Published: 13th December 2022 02:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2022 02:05 AM   |  A+A-

Rajinikanth (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  CM MK Stalin, leaders of political parties, actors and people from all walks of life on Monday greeted actor Rajinikanth on his birthday. A large number of Rajinikanth's fans waited near his residence for a glimpse of the actor, but Latha Rajinikanth came out, thanked the fans and said Rajinikanth was out of the station. Later, Rajinikanth thanked everyone who greeted him.

Governor RN Ravi, AIADMK leaders Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss, BJP state president K Annamalai, TMC president GK Vasan, MDMK general secretary Vaiko, VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan, NTK leader Seeman, MNM president Kamal Haasan and a host of film personalities, including Ilaiyaraaja, Vairamuthu, Sharukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Mohanlal, Mammooty, Udhyanidhi Stalin, Dhanush and Sivakarthikeyan were among those who greeted Rajinikanth.

