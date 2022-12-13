Three dengue cases in Coimbatore, prevention drive stepped up

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The district health department has intensified its drive to control outbreak of seasonal diseases. Three persons, including a 3-year-old girl, tested positive for dengue and are undergoing treatment at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) as of Monday, sources said.

CMCH Dean Dr A Nirmala said the infection is not severe this year, unlike previous rainy seasons, adding that all three patients are stable. With the hospital earmarking a few beds to treat dengue and flu patients in case there is a spike in the cases in the district, the dean has advised people to drink boiled water and reach out to the nearest health centre if they show symptoms of fever.

Health department officials, on the other hand, begun intensifying preventive measures to control the spread of dengue. Deputy Director of Health Services Dr P Aruna said they have deployed over 50 DBC (Domestic Breeding Checkers) workers for preventive works.

The workers have been instructed to take out the water stored in open containers as they are one of the vital breeding grounds for the Aedes mosquitoes, said Aruna adding that the workers would also chlorinate the water stored in the sumps.

COIMBATORE: The district health department has intensified its drive to control outbreak of seasonal diseases. Three persons, including a 3-year-old girl, tested positive for dengue and are undergoing treatment at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) as of Monday, sources said. CMCH Dean Dr A Nirmala said the infection is not severe this year, unlike previous rainy seasons, adding that all three patients are stable. With the hospital earmarking a few beds to treat dengue and flu patients in case there is a spike in the cases in the district, the dean has advised people to drink boiled water and reach out to the nearest health centre if they show symptoms of fever. Health department officials, on the other hand, begun intensifying preventive measures to control the spread of dengue. Deputy Director of Health Services Dr P Aruna said they have deployed over 50 DBC (Domestic Breeding Checkers) workers for preventive works. The workers have been instructed to take out the water stored in open containers as they are one of the vital breeding grounds for the Aedes mosquitoes, said Aruna adding that the workers would also chlorinate the water stored in the sumps.